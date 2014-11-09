LONDON Nov 9 British singer Cheryl claimed number one spot in the singles chart on Sunday, setting a record for the number of chart-topping songs by a solo female artist, the Official Charts Company said.

"I don't care" became Cheryl's fifth number one, pushing Ed Sheeran's "Thinking out loud" into second place and Meghan Trainor's "All about that Bass" into third. "All of me" by John Legend charted in fourth, ahead of Taylor Swift's "Shake it off".

Sheeran, however, returned to the top of the album charts with "X", 20 weeks after it was first released, holding off the challenge of new-entry "Motion" from Calvin Harris, which ended up in second place.

Former number one "1989" by Taylor Swift fell to third place, ahead of Andre Rieu's "Love in Venice" which entered the chart in fourth place. "In the Lonely Hour" by Sam Smith completed the top five.

(Reporting by William James; Editing by Tom Heneghan)