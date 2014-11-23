LONDON Nov 23 Band Aid 30's reworked version of
"Do They Know it's Christmas", a song intended to raise money to
fight the spread of Ebola in Africa, went straight to the top of
Britain's single charts on Sunday, the Official Charts Company
said.
The track was inspired by a celebrity song of the same name
with different lyrics which was recorded in 1984 and raised
millions of pounds to fight famine in Africa. Bob Geldof, former
lead singer of the Irish rock band the Boomtown Rats, helped
mastermind the track, as he did the original.
The new song, which sold over 200,000 copies in the last
week to become the fastest-selling single of the year, has drawn
criticism from some Africans and other recording artists who say
it is patronising and perpetuates unhelpful myths about the
continent's problems.
The track's organisers have strongly rejected those
comments, saying it will raise much-needed funds to fight Ebola.
It generated 1 million pounds within minutes of its launch, they
say.
The single pushed last week's number one, a celebrity cover
version of Avicii's "Wake Me Up", in aid of charity Children in
Need, into seventh place.
In the album charts, a new release by boy band One Direction
called "Four" dethroned British progressive rock group Pink
Floyd's new album "The Endless River" which fell to fourth
place.
