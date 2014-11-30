LONDON Nov 30 British pop veterans Take That
scored their first chart-topping single for six years on Sunday,
beating "Do They Know it's Christmas?", a song intended to raise
money to fight the spread of Ebola in West Africa, into second
place.
The UK's Official Charts Company said Take That's "These
Days" sold just 2,500 more copies than the charity single by
Band Aid 30, a collaboration between well-known British artists
that aimed to repeat the success of a 1984 song that raised
millions of pounds to fight famine in Africa.
The narrow success gave Take That their 12th career number
one, 21 years after their first chart success. Olly Murs was in
third place with "Wrapped Up", ahead of Ed Sheeran's "Thinking
out Loud" and "Real Love" by Clean Bandit.
Murs had more success in the album chart as his
newly-released "Never Been Better" sold 93,000 copies - 20,000
more than nearest rival Ed Sheeran's "X".
Last week's number one, "Four" by One Direction, fell to
third place, pushing Sam Smith's "In the Lonely Hour" into
fourth and "The Endless River" by Pink Floyd into fifth.
