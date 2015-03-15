LONDON, March 15 British singer-songwriter Sam
Smith secured a UK music charts double on Sunday, topping both
the singles and album chart simultaneously, the Official Charts
Company said.
Smith's collaboration with John Legend, "Lay Me Down", in
aid of charity Comic Relief, debuted at number one in the
singles chart, his fourth chart-topping track in less than two
years.
Meanwhile his debut album "In The Lonely Hour" returned to
the top of the charts for an eighth week, making it the first
album by a male solo artist in charts history to achieve six
different spells at number one.
It finished more than 12,000 sales ahead of this week's
highest new entry, second-placed "Rebel Heart" by Madonna. Ed
Sheeran's "X" was a non-mover in third.
In the singles chart, British electronica trio Years and
Years slipped one spot to second place with "King", while Flo
Rida featuring Sage the Gemini was a new entry at three with
"GDFR".
