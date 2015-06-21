LONDON, June 21 U.S. singer Jason Derulo topped the British music singles chart for a fourth consecutive week on Sunday with his track "Want to Want Me", the Official Charts Company said.

It becomes the fourth track this year to spend at least four weeks in the number one spot, after seeing off stiff competition from the week's highest new entry, Deorro and Chris Brown's "Five More Hours" which ended up at number four.

Major Lazer's "Lean On" climbed one spot to second, swapping places with OMI's "Cheerleader", which dropped to third.

In the album charts, British rock band Muse kept the top spot for a second week with "Drones", while Florence and the Machine's "How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful" also held on at number two. Paul Simon's "The Ultimate Collection" jumped nine places to third. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Alison Williams)