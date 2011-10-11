LONDON Oct 11 British Prime Minister David Cameron launched a whistleblowing website for parents on Tuesday to try to tackle the sexualisation of childhood in advertising and the media.

The website, ParentPort, aims to give parents a platform for voicing their concerns about children's exposure to sexually suggestive imagery and to warn each other about inappropriate material.

"There is a growing tide of concern up and down the country among parents who, like me, are concerned about our children being exposed to inappropriate advertising and sexual imagery and growing up too early," Cameron said.

"I welcome the progress being made, including the ParentPort website being launched today that will give parents a strong voice and a single hub to air their concerns about inappropriate products, adverts or services," he said.

Cameron met Minister for Children, Sarah Teather, as well as industry representatives, to discuss measures to end children's exposure to sexually suggestive content in advertising, programmes and other services.

Leading British internet service providers -- BT, Sky, TalkTalk, and Virgin -- also revealed they would offer parents an "active choice" of blocking websites with adult content on their home internet and laptops at the time of purchase.

The Advertising Standards Authority has announced stricter guidelines on sexual images in outdoor advertising while the outdoor advertising industry has agreed to a voluntary ban on advertising adult services near schools.

But Cameron, who has three young children, warned that more needed to be done.

"I call on businesses and industry to go further and in the new year I will again review progress because I am determined we are really making changes that support parents and protect our children," he said.

The summit followed an independent report into the issue by the chief executive of the Mothers' Union which made a series of recommendations to businesses, broadcasters and regulators. (Editing by Keith Weir)