LONDON Oct 4 China's biggest bank will invest in a new business district to be built at Manchester airport, Britain's third busiest airport, possibly auguring more Chinese investment in the UK, the Financial Times reported.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) , China's biggest bank by assets, will sign the deal this month, coinciding with a visit by British finance minister George Osborne to China, the FT said on Friday.

No one was available for comment at ICBC's headquarters in Beijing.

Manchester airport is seeking to move ahead with a 650 million-pound ($1.05 billion) plan to build a new business centre that would boost the airport's role as an aviation hub.

The FT said ICBC would back a consortium of developer Argent and construction firm Carillion and Chinese companies would be guaranteed contracts.

The British government hoped the deal would mark a fresh wave of Chinese investment after relations were strained by a 2012 meeting of Prime Minister David Cameron and the Dalai Lama, the exiled Tibetan spiritual leader, the newspaper said.

Spokespeople for Argent, Carillion, Manchester Airports Group and the British Treasury said no decision had been taken yet on the project.