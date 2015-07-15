* Detainees accused of watching videos of 'banned group'
* Nine foreigners have likely been charged, could face trial
* Group includes family of Vodacom CEO; 11 others to be
deported
By Megha Rajagopalan
BEIJING, July 15 China formally detained nine
foreign tourists including South Africans, Britons and an Indian
national, the Foreign Ministry and a South African charity said,
for suspected ties to a "terror group" after authorities accused
them of watching banned videos.
China's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that 11 others
would be deported and the nine were "criminally detained" - a
term meaning suspects have likely been charged and could be
prosecuted. All are suspected of violating the law, the ministry
said, without specifying what they had done.
Law enforcement authorities in Inner Mongolia, where the
group was detained, are in touch with diplomatic and consular
officials from the countries, the ministry added.
Imtiaz Sooliman, head of the Gift of the Givers Foundation,
a South African charity, quoted Chinese authorities as saying
some of those arrested had been watching propaganda videos from
a banned group while in their hotel room.
Family members of some of the detainees asked Gift of the
Givers, which has conducted hostage negotiations, to speak to
the press on their behalf.
Shameel Joosub, chief executive of South African telecoms
firm Vodacom Group Ltd, said members of his family were
among those detained. Sooliman said the group - five South
Africans, three Britons and one Indian national - also included
a veteran of the African National Congress' military wing, which
was co-founded by Nelson Mandela.
"There's no way possible that they were part of any
terrorist group," Sooliman said.
A British Foreign Office spokeswoman said: "Consular staff
have visited the group to provide assistance and we are liaising
with Chinese authorities."
The embassy of South Africa declined to comment. An Indian
embassy spokesman said he had no information on the matter.
The group was on a 47-day historical tour of the country
when they were detained at an airport in the Inner Mongolian
city of Erdos. Their tour operator received no word from Chinese
authorities and sought them out two days later, Sooliman said,
when he had not heard from the group and realised something had
gone "horribly wrong".
The incident coincides with a visit to China by South
African Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa. Gift of the Givers
said it called on Ramaphosa to raise the issue with Chinese
leaders.
A representative travelling with Ramaphosa could not
immediately be reached for comment.
