LONDON Aug 9 China has cautioned Britain
against closing the door to Chinese money and said relations
were at a crucial juncture after Prime Minister Theresa May
delayed signing off on a $24 billion nuclear power project.
China is a major investor in British business, and Chinese
companies have invested more in the United Kingdom than in
Germany, France and Italy combined over the past five years,
according to China's ambassador to London, Liu Xiaoming.
Last year, $3.3 billion of Chinese money was invested in
Britain, according to consultancy Baker & McKenzie.
Britain also overtook Singapore this year to become the
second-largest offshore yuan clearing centre, just behind Hong
Kong.
Below is an overview of some of the biggest recent Chinese
investments in Britain:
HINKLEY POINT C
China General Nuclear Power Corp (CGN) has committed to
financing 33.5 percent of French utility EDF's
18-billion pound ($23 bln) Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant.
The British government, however, has delayed clearance of the
project until the early autumn.
CGN will also take a 20 percent stake in the Sizewell C
nuclear project in Britain, where EDF will build another two
nuclear reactors.
The Chinese company will have a majority 66.5 percent stake
in the subsequent Bradwell B project, where it plans to build
its own Hualong nuclear reactors.
BP TRADE DEAL
In October, China's Huadian power producer agreed to
purchase liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Britain's BP
over 20 years, a deal worth $10 billion.
CARNIVAL JOINT VENTURE
China State Shipbuilding Company and China Investment
Corporation entered into a 2.6-billion pound joint venture
agreement with cruise company Carnival to serve the
Chinese market.
OFFSHORE WIND FARMS
China's SDIC Power Holdings bought Repsol's UK
offshore wind business earlier this year for 238 million euros
($264 mln), which includes the Inch Cape wind farm and a 25
percent stake in the 600-megawatt Beatrice offshore wind project
off the coast of Scotland.
HAMLEYS
China's C. Banner International Holdings last year bought
children's toy store Hamleys in a 100-million pound deal. The
investor also agreed to spend another 500 million pounds on
expanding the company.
PROPERTY
Chinese account for around 5 percent of buyers of
residential property in some of London's most expensive
districts and Britain is the most popular place in Europe for
Chinese property investors, according to CBRE.
Chinese buyers bought 560 million pounds worth of commercial
property in Britain in January and February, equivalent to 40
percent of their investments made in all of 2015, according to
Chinese international property portal Juwai.
LLOYD'S BUILDING, TOWER PLACE
China's Ping An Insurance Group bought the landmark Lloyd's
Building in London's City in 2013 and snapped up the Norman
Foster-designed Tower Place office property for 327 million
pounds last year.
WEST BROMWICH ALBION FOOTBALL CLUB
Last week, Chinese businessman Guochuan Lai bought Premier
League football club West Bromwich Albion. Chinese investors
have also bought second tier clubs Aston Villa and Wolverhampton
Wanderers.
HEATHROW AIRPORT
China also has a 10 percent stake in London's Heathrow
Airport, Europe's busiest flying hub, through its sovereign
wealth fund, China Investment Corporation, which bought the
stake in 2012.
THAMES WATER
The sovereign wealth fund is also part of a consortium which
owns Thames Water, Britain's largest water supplier.
SHEFFIELD PROJECTS
Sichuan Guodong Construction Group agreed last month on a
60-year partnership with Sheffield City Council that includes a
220 million pound investment in four to five projects in the
city centre.
