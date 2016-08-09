LONDON Aug 9 China has cautioned Britain against closing the door to Chinese money and said relations were at a crucial juncture after Prime Minister Theresa May delayed signing off on a $24 billion nuclear power project.

China is a major investor in British business, and Chinese companies have invested more in the United Kingdom than in Germany, France and Italy combined over the past five years, according to China's ambassador to London, Liu Xiaoming.

Last year, $3.3 billion of Chinese money was invested in Britain, according to consultancy Baker & McKenzie.

Britain also overtook Singapore this year to become the second-largest offshore yuan clearing centre, just behind Hong Kong.

Below is an overview of some of the biggest recent Chinese investments in Britain:

HINKLEY POINT C

China General Nuclear Power Corp (CGN) has committed to financing 33.5 percent of French utility EDF's 18-billion pound ($23 bln) Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant. The British government, however, has delayed clearance of the project until the early autumn.

CGN will also take a 20 percent stake in the Sizewell C nuclear project in Britain, where EDF will build another two nuclear reactors.

The Chinese company will have a majority 66.5 percent stake in the subsequent Bradwell B project, where it plans to build its own Hualong nuclear reactors.

BP TRADE DEAL

In October, China's Huadian power producer agreed to purchase liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Britain's BP over 20 years, a deal worth $10 billion.

CARNIVAL JOINT VENTURE

China State Shipbuilding Company and China Investment Corporation entered into a 2.6-billion pound joint venture agreement with cruise company Carnival to serve the Chinese market.

OFFSHORE WIND FARMS

China's SDIC Power Holdings bought Repsol's UK offshore wind business earlier this year for 238 million euros ($264 mln), which includes the Inch Cape wind farm and a 25 percent stake in the 600-megawatt Beatrice offshore wind project off the coast of Scotland.

HAMLEYS

China's C. Banner International Holdings last year bought children's toy store Hamleys in a 100-million pound deal. The investor also agreed to spend another 500 million pounds on expanding the company.

PROPERTY

Chinese account for around 5 percent of buyers of residential property in some of London's most expensive districts and Britain is the most popular place in Europe for Chinese property investors, according to CBRE.

Chinese buyers bought 560 million pounds worth of commercial property in Britain in January and February, equivalent to 40 percent of their investments made in all of 2015, according to Chinese international property portal Juwai.

LLOYD'S BUILDING, TOWER PLACE

China's Ping An Insurance Group bought the landmark Lloyd's Building in London's City in 2013 and snapped up the Norman Foster-designed Tower Place office property for 327 million pounds last year.

WEST BROMWICH ALBION FOOTBALL CLUB

Last week, Chinese businessman Guochuan Lai bought Premier League football club West Bromwich Albion. Chinese investors have also bought second tier clubs Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

HEATHROW AIRPORT

China also has a 10 percent stake in London's Heathrow Airport, Europe's busiest flying hub, through its sovereign wealth fund, China Investment Corporation, which bought the stake in 2012.

THAMES WATER

The sovereign wealth fund is also part of a consortium which owns Thames Water, Britain's largest water supplier.

SHEFFIELD PROJECTS

