LONDON, March 25 Britain deepened its financial
links with China on Wednesday with the launch of Europe's first
yuan-denominated money market fund, which allows investors to
get direct exposure to China's interbank lending market.
The exchange-traded fund from China Construction Bank
International, China's second largest bank, is
listed on the London Stock Exchange and can be traded in
sterling, euros and yuan, Britain's government said.
London has been keen to attract Chinese banks and encourage
offshore trade in the yuan to bolster its position as the
world's main centre for foreign exchange trading.
Last year Britain became the first Western government to
issue a yuan-denominated bond. On Tuesday the finance ministry's
chief economist said he viewed the yuan's possible inclusion in
the International Monetary Fund's currency basket as a "very
live" issue.
"The launch of this (fund) will provide further
opportunities for British and other global investors to invest
directly into China," said Andrea Leadsom, a junior British
finance minister.
The fund is domiciled in Britain and supported by Britain's
HSBC and Germany's Commerzbank.
Some of Britain's link-building with China has created
unease among its traditional allies.
Earlier this month, the United States reacted frostily to
Britain's decision to become a founding member of the China-back
Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.
