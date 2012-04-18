By Fiona Shaikh
| LONDON, April 18
LONDON, April 18 Britain wants London to become
a leading centre for off-shore trading in Chinese renminbi to
help boost the economy, finance minister George Osborne said on
Wednesday.
Speaking after HSBC launched the first-ever renminbi(or
yuan) denominated bond in London, Osborne said the city's
pre-eminence in foreign exchange and bond issuance means it is
well placed to serve as a hub for Chinese banks that want to do
business in the west.
"It is the ambition of the British government to make London
a western hub for the sector - with all the benefits that this
will bring to our own economy," Osborne said in a speech.
Osborne's comments came after HSBC Holdings Plc
said it planned to launch a 3-year renminbi (RMB)
bond.
"This is a significant moment," Osborne said. "This builds
on the progress London has already made toward becoming the
western hub for RMB," he added.
A report by the City of London Corporation published
overnight showed that customer and interbank yuan, or renminbi
deposits in London total 109 billion yuan ($17.3 billion).
The city is working with major banks to boost London as an
off-shore yuan trading centre, building on an initiative by
Britain and Hong Kong to co-operate on off-shore yuan trading.
London represents 26 percent of the global offshore spot
foreign exchange market in renminbi.
London and other financial centres such as Singapore are
seeking to capitalise on the rapid growth of the off-shore yuan
bond market in Hong Kong since its launch less than two years
ago, as investors aim to put their yuan deposits to work by
buying high-yielding yuan bonds.
Borrowers have included international companies such as e
Tesco and McDonalds as well as international
banks.
(Reporting by Fiona Shaikh. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)