LONDON Oct 23 London's Baltic Exchange and
Chinese state-owned Ningbo Shipping Exchange said on Friday they
would collaborate on container indices, the first foray by the
Baltic into this segment of the freight market.
Sources told Reuters in early October that the London Metal
Exchange, which is owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing
, had made an informal approach to the Baltic to
acquire it.
In a first step, Ningbo's weekly containerised freight index
- which tracks rates on various routes - would be published on
the Baltic's website, the exchanges said.
A Baltic spokesman said it would work with Ningbo to do
"more in the container space".
Baltic chief executive Jeremy Penn said separately the move
underlined its "ever-closer ties with the Chinese market".
The Baltic's move is part of efforts by Western firms to get
involved in China's "One Belt, One Road", initiative, which
seeks to create an economic belt of railways, highways, oil and
gas pipelines, power grids and other links across Central, West
and South Asia.
Until now, the privately-owned Baltic, the hub of global
shipping since its founding in 1744, has published data related
to the dry bulk and oil tanker markets, including the benchmark
BDI main sea freight index.
The Baltic's daily benchmark rates and indices are used to
trade and settle freight contracts as well as providing data
used in the freight derivatives market.
Ningbo, in the eastern Chinese province of Zhejiang, is one
of the world's top ports handling over 20 million TEUs (20-foot
equivalent units) annually.
Ningbo Shipping Exchange, established in 2011 and sponsored
by the Ningbo municipal government, provides data. It launched
its container index in September 2013.
Ningbo's general manager Dong Shanhua said it aimed to boost
the presence of its products globally via the Baltic
collaboration.
Penn, who will step down in 2016 after more than 12 years
running the institution, told Reuters in June the Baltic was
studying a potential foray into commodities and was open to
proposals on tie-ups as other exchanges attempt to boost
volumes.
(Editing by William Hardy)