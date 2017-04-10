Cummins to make electric powertrains for city buses in 2019
June 14 Engine maker Cummins Inc plans to start production of electric powertrains for transit buses in cities around the world in 2019, executives said on a conference call on Wednesday.
(Corrects Xi Jinping's title in paragraph 6)
STANFORD-LE-HOPE, England, April 10 The first freight train to run from Britain to China was due to depart on Monday, carrying vitamins, baby products and other goods as Britain seeks to burnish its global trading credentials for when it leaves the European Union.
The 7,500-mile journey from eastern England to eastern China will take three weeks, around half the time needed for the equivalent journey by boat. The first freight train from China arrived in Britain in January.
The train will leave a depot at Stanford-Le-Hope in Essex for Barking in east London, before passing through the Channel Tunnel into France and on to Belgium, Germany, Poland, Belarus, Russia and Kazakhstan.
Britain is seeking to enhance its trade links with the rest of the world as it prepares to leave the EU in two years' time.
"This new rail link with China is another boost for global Britain, following the ancient Silk Road trade route to carry British products around the world," said Greg Hands, a British trade minister.
Run by Yiwu Timex Industrial Investment, the Yiwu-London freight service makes London the 15th European city to have a direct rail link with China after the 2013 unveiling of the "One Belt, One Road" initiative by Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Among the goods being transported to China are soft drinks, vitamins, pharmaceuticals and baby products.
"This is the first export train and just the start of a regular direct service between the UK and China," Xubin Feng, chairman of Yiwu Timex Industrial Investment Co., said.
"We have great faith in the UK as an export nation and rail provides an excellent alternative for moving large volumes of goods over long distances faster." (Reporting by Peter Nicholls; Writing by Alistair Smout; Editing by William Schomberg)
June 14 Engine maker Cummins Inc plans to start production of electric powertrains for transit buses in cities around the world in 2019, executives said on a conference call on Wednesday.
CHICAGO, June 14 The first shipment of U.S. beef to China under a new trade deal went airborne on Wednesday, a Nebraska meat company said, just two days after Washington finalized details to resume exports, ending a 14-year ban.
TORONTO, June 14 The United Nations aviation agency said on Wednesday it was reviewing a request from Qatar to intervene after its Gulf neighbours closed their airspace to Qatar flights, part of the region's biggest diplomatic row and trade blockade in years.