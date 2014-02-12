* NICE recommends halving risk threshold for taking statins
* Backs drug use when 10 percent heart risk over 10 years
* Cheap generics make statins cost-effective option
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Feb 12 Doctors should use
cholesterol-lowering statin drugs much more widely to prevent
heart attacks and strokes, according to Britain's healthcare
cost-effectiveness watchdog.
In a major revision to 2008 guidelines, the National
Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) recommends the
threshold for starting on statins should be halved from a 20
percent risk of developing cardiovascular disease over 10 years
to a 10 percent risk.
An estimated 7 million people in Britain already take
statins at an annual cost of around 450 million pounds ($738
million), and reducing the benchmark for treatment would
increase that number significantly.
But increased use is viewed as a cost-effective strategy,
since cardiovascular disease in England alone cost the state-run
National Health Service (NHS) some 7.88 billion pounds in 2010.
NICE said on Wednesday its new draft guidance, which is
subject to consultation, reflected the latest medical evidence
on heart risks as well as a fall in the prices of many statins
in recent years thanks to generic competition.
The agency assesses both cost and clinical effectiveness in
determining whether treatments are worth using on the NHS.
"The effectiveness of these medicines is now well proven and
their cost has fallen," said Mark Baker, director of the Centre
for Clinical Practice at NICE.
Baker said people with high cholesterol also needed to eat
less saturated fat and sugar, exercise more, lose weight and
stop smoking.
The NICE proposals echo new U.S. guidelines on heart health
that recommend more aggressive statin therapy for high-risk
patients.
NICE said the preferred drug for patients starting on statin
therapy was atorvastatin, the chemical name for Pfizer's
popular Lipitor, which is now available as a cheaper generic.
Most statins are now off patent and available as generics,
although Britain's AstraZeneca still has exclusivity on
Crestor, a particularly potent statin and the company's
top-selling medicine.
Better drugs and prevention strategies such as anti-smoking
campaigns have slashed death rates from cardiovascular disease
in recent decades.
In Europe, the death rate from cardiovascular disease has
been halved over the past 30 years, while the risk of dying
within 30 days of a heart attack has been cut by more than half
in just 20 years.
Yet cardiovascular disease remains the number one killer in
Britain and worldwide, and many doctors fear a renewed epidemic
of heart problems in 20 to 30 years as a new generation of
overweight and obese youngsters reaches middle age.