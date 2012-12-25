* Williams is stepping down after 10 years
* Says faith still has hold on society
LONDON Dec 25 The leader of the Church of
England on Tuesday said a vote last month that struck down
proposals to allow women to become bishops had been "deeply
painful", but that Christianity was still relevant in Britain
despite falling numbers of believers.
Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams, who leads the
global 80-million-strong Anglican Communion, said in his
Christmas day sermon that the answer to the question of whether
Christianity had "had its day" was a "resounding no".
The Church of England narrowly voted against allowing women
bishops last month - to the dismay of Williams and Prime
Minister David Cameron - in a move its leaders said risked
undermining its role as the established church in society with
clerics in parliament's upper chamber.
The media, many politicians and some members of the public
have criticised the Church of England for failing to allow women
bishops and for failing to back government plans for gay
marriage at a time when it is under pressure to modernise.
In separate comments aired on Tuesday but recorded earlier,
the Roman Catholic Church's leader in England and Wales,
Archbishop of Westminster Vincent Nichols, said the government's
plans to allow gay marriage were a "shambles" and had no
mandate.
No religious organisation or cleric will be forced to
conduct gay weddings under the plans, but critics fear that
clause could be challenged under European human rights laws.
A census showed earlier this month that the number of people
in England and Wales describing themselves as Christian has
declined by 13 percent over the last decade, but Williams warned
secularists not to become "too excited".
"There are a lot more questions to ask before we could
possibly assume that the census figures told us that faith was
losing its hold on society," Williams said.
"In the deeply painful aftermath of the synod's vote last
month, what was startling was how many people who certainly
wouldn't have said yes to the census question turned out to have
a sort of investment in the church," he said.
Williams, 62, is stepping down after 10 years in his post,
and will be replaced next year by former oil executive Justin
Welby.
Williams has agonised over schisms in the Anglican Communion
and has said he hopes his successor has "the constitution of an
ox and the skin of a rhinoceros".