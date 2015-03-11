LONDON, March 11 Imperial Tobacco Group threatened legal action against the British government on Wednesday over its plan to push through a ban on branding on cigarette packs.

UK lawmakers voted strongly in favour of the plain packaging plan on Wednesday.

"We have a fundamental right to differentiate our brands from those of our competitors," Imperial's director of group corporate affairs, Axel Gietz, said in a statement. "Should plain packaging pass into law, we would regrettably be left with no choice but to defend our legal rights in court."

Philip Morris International said following the vote it was "prepared to protect our rights and to seek fair compensation for the value of our property."

(Reporting by Martinne Geller in London. Editing by Jane Merriman)