LONDON, March 16 Plans to ban branding on
cigarette packaging in England passed their final legislative
hurdle on Monday after lawmakers in Britain's upper house of
parliament approved them, meaning firms will be forced to adopt
plain, standardised packets.
The move, which had been expected after lawmakers in the
lower chamber of parliament backed the measure last week, means
the ban will now come into effect in May 2016.
Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservative-led government
is introducing the measures after years of political wrangling
and private lobbying, arguing it will improve public health and
cut the number of child smokers.
"This is a decisive moment in the long and patient struggle
to reduce, and then end, the horrors that the tobacco industry
has brought to our country and to the rest of the world," said
Deborah Arnott, chief executive of health charity Action on
Smoking and Health (ASH).
Cigarette manufacturers last week threatened to take legal
action if the ban was approved, saying it infringed intellectual
property rights and would increase counterfeiting and smuggling.
The new rules will initially take effect in England only,
though the Welsh government has said it will follow suit and
Northern Ireland and Scotland are considering a similar step.
