LONDON, March 29 Police in Britain said on
Sunday they were investigating a death threat against Tony Hall,
the director general of the BBC, made on the day he dropped
celebrity TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson from the "Top Gear"
motoring show.
Hall's decision not to renew Clarkson's contract because of
what the BBC said was Clarkson's unprovoked physical and verbal
attack on his producer, generated global headlines and angered
many of Clarkson's fans.
Top Gear, which is aired in more than 200 countries, is one
of the BBC's biggest money spinners with sales worth some 50
million pounds ($74 million) a year, and Clarkson's strongly
worded views inspire admiration and loathing in equal measure.
London's Metropolitan Police Service said in a statement it
was looking into "an allegation of threats to kill," against
Hall which was reported on March 25, the day Hall announced
Clarkson would not return to the show.
"The threat was made by email," the police said. "Enquiries
continue to establish from where the email was sent, although
the content of the message suggests from outside the UK."
No arrests had been made, it said. The police did not say if
there was a connection between the death threats and the
Clarkson case.
The Mail on Sunday newspaper published photographs which it
said showed Hall, 64, and his wife had been placed under
round-the-clock protection at their home by a team of elite
bodyguards in response to the death threat.
The paper said the BBC had deemed the threat against Hall
"credible." When asked about the report, the BBC told Reuters it
wouldn't comment on security matters.
