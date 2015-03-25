LONDON, March 25 The BBC said on Wednesday it
would not renew the contract of Jeremy Clarkson, the lead
presenter of its popular motoring programme "Top Gear" who was
suspended after a "fracas" with a producer.
Clarkson, 54, who has generated both controversy and profits
for Britain's publicly funded broadcaster, was already on a
final warning over accusations last year that he had used racist
language while filming the show.
"It is with great regret that I have told Jeremy Clarkson
today that the BBC will not be renewing his contract," Tony
Hall, the BBC Director-General, said in a statement.
Top Gear, which is aired in more than 200 countries, is one
of the BBC's most profitable shows but its lead host, a friend
of Prime Minister David Cameron, has offended, among others,
environmental groups, mental health charities and cyclists with
his forthright manner.
Last October the show sparked a diplomatic incident between
Britain and Argentina, two countries which went to war in 1982
over the Falkland islands.
A Top Gear television crew was forced to flee Argentina
after driving a Porsche 928 GT with the registration number H982
FKL - which some people suggested could refer to the Falklands
conflict.
