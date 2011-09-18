BIRMINGHAM, Sept 18 Britain's economy faces
"very serious" problems but it will not veer from a path of
swinging austerity cuts to tackle a big budget deficit despite
anaemic growth, Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg said on Sunday.
Britain was not isolated from the sovereign debt crisis in
Europe's euro zone countries -- a key export market -- and
supported co-ordinated international action to prevent the
currency bloc falling apart, he said.
"I think the situation is very serious. We are a very open
economy. We are hugely dependent on what happens around us,
particularly on the euro zone," Clegg told the BBC in
Birmingham, where his Liberal Democrat party is holding its
annual conference.
"Forty percent of our exports and more go into the euro
zone, things are spluttering there and of course that affects us
massively, which is why it is hugely in our national interest to
make sure that the euro zone is strong," he said.
Britain's economy has barely grown since last September and
the coalition government is under pressure to find ways to boost
growth without breaking its commitment to cut public spending
over four years to reduce a record budget deficit.
Opposition party Labour and trade unions have called for the
government to relax its austerity programme in a bid to
stimulate the economy and create jobs, but Clegg said the
government would stick with its plans.
"People who advocate that, just need to think this through,"
Clegg said.
"Does anyone seriously think that by ripping up the plan to
balance the books, that somehow you will create growth by next
Tuesday? It is a complete illusion. Actually what you would
create is outright market panic, higher interest rates and more
unemployment."
Last week the government said it would prioritise a number
of infrastructure projects to help growth and is looking at ways
to boost housebuilding as a way of creating jobs.
It will make 500 million pounds ($790 million) available to
developers whose construction projects were stalled by cash-flow
problems or the need to build local infrastructure, Treasury
Minister Danny Alexander said on Sunday.
The funding, which would have to be repaid, will come from
money unspent by other government departments, and so remains
within government spending plans.
($1 = 0.633 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Mohammed Abbas and Tim Castle; Editing by David
Hulmes)