LONDON May 22 Britain is looking at shifting its austerity programme toward a fresh emphasis on growth through state-backed investment in housing and infrastructure, Lib Dem Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg said on Wednesday.

Clegg said it's the government's "absolute priority" to use its strong balance sheet to inject credit into the economy, which would provide further support to lending for small businesses.

He said the government is looking at "massively amplifying the principle of what we did on credit easing," referring to a similar 20 billion pound ($31.60 billion) scheme supporting lending to the sector.

The proposed "massive amplification" of existing credit-easing schemes is not a view fully shared by the British finance ministry, according to Clegg who claimed the policy had been ordained by himself and Prime Minister David Cameron.

"I think there are people about who will be nervous - even neurotic - about any kind of innovation in this area for fear that it somehow would be criticised by people in the markets," Clegg said in an interview with the FT.

IMF chief Christine Lagarde on Wednesday warned Britain's Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition government and the Bank of England that fiscal easing should be considered to boost its faletring economy.

"We're not austerity fanatics for the hell of it - we've actually got some very creative initiatives on growth, which we've already launched, which can be supplemented and will be supplemented," Clegg said.

