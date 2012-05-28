LONDON May 29 Britain's political class
competed to "bow and scrape" before media tycoon Rupert Murdoch,
Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg said on Tuesday, in comments
aimed at setting his Liberal Democrats apart from the country's
two other main parties.
The Lib Dems, Britain's third-largest party, has had
relatively few dealings with Murdoch and his News Corp
media empire, which paid them little attention until they came
to power in 2010 as part of a coalition government.
Both the Conservatives, who head the coalition, and the
opposition Labour party admit to getting too close to media
proprietors such as Murdoch, owner of Britain's best-selling Sun
tabloid newspaper and the influential Times broadsheet.
Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair - who once likened
the media to a "feral beast" - said on Monday leaders had to
court media barons or risk savage press attacks.
"Almost the entire political class competed to bow and
scrape in front of Rupert Murdoch. The whole thing was rotten,
and it inevitably came crashing down," Clegg said in extracts
from a speech he is expected to make later on Tuesday at the
opening of a summit tackling "Britain's broken establishment".
Voters have punished the centrist Lib Dems for joining the
centre-right Conservatives in power. Analysts say that
highlighting the Lib Dems' distance from Murdoch could help give
the party a much needed boost in the polls.
Allegations last year that a Murdoch-owned newspaper hacked
the phone of a murdered schoolgirl triggered an investigation
that lifted the lid on ties between politicians, police and the
press, embarrassing both the Conservatives and Labour.
Lib Dem Business Secretary Vince Cable was in 2010 secretly
recorded saying he had "declared war" on Murdoch, and was
subsequently stripped of his powers to review a News Corp bid
for pay-TV operator BSkyB.
Clegg warned Prime Minister David Cameron against the
appointment of former Murdoch newspaper editor Andy Coulson as
the prime minister's communications chief. Coulson has since
resigned and been arrested as part of the phone hacking probe.
"We've got a track record over a number of years of being
the awkward squad and taking on vested interests," said a Lib
Dem spokesman late on Monday. "Tomorrow is an event to reaffirm
that commitment, and point out that while no on has completely
clean hands, some hands are cleaner than others."
(Reporting by Mohammed Abbas; Editing by Mark Heinrich)