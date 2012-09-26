LONDON, Sept 26 Radical Islamist cleric Abu
Hamza al-Masri has won a delay in his extradition from Britain
to the United States, days after he lost an appeal to the
European Court of Human Rights.
A statement from the judiciary said on Wednesday a judge had
granted an injunction after Abu Hamza and one other suspect
lodged fresh appeals against their extradition. It did not give
the basis of their appeals, but said these would be heard
quickly in open court.
The judge's ruling guarantees further publicity in a case
which has gripped the British media and even dragged in
Britain's Queen Elizabeth.
Washington accuses the Egyptian-born 54-year-old of
supporting al Qaeda, aiding a kidnapping in Yemen and plotting
to open a U.S. training camp for militants.
Abu Hamza, who could face a sentence of more than 100 years
in an ultra-secure "Supermax" prison, has argued that he faces
inhumane treatment in the United States.
Abu Hamza and four other suspects lost their appeal against
extradition in the Strasbourg-based European Court of Human
Rights on Monday.
Britain's Home Office, or interior ministry, said after that
ruling that it would hand over the suspects "as quickly as
possible"..
The Judicial Office, which handles communications from the
judiciary, said in a statement both Abu Hamza and Khaled
Al-Fawwaz, had launched fresh appeals but refused to answer
questions about the details.
Normally, someone fighting extradition would have to present
new evidence to win a fresh hearing after exhausting all
possible appeals right up to the European court.
"A High Court judge has considered the applications on the
papers and adjourned the cases to a hearing in open court," it
said. "The judge has issued interim injunctions preventing their
removal prior to those hearings. The judge has directed the
hearings be fixed urgently."
Abu Hamza, a one-eyed radical with a metal hook for a hand
who has praised the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, was once a preacher
at a North London mosque but was later convicted of inciting
murder and racial hatred. He is being held in a British jail.
On Tuesday, the BBC apologised to Queen Elizabeth after a
senior journalist reported details of a private conversation
with the monarch during which she supposedly told him she had
complained to the last government about Abu Hamza.
The queen was said to be upset that Britain had not arrested
him after he preached fiery anti-Western sermons outside a
mosque in London after the Sept. 11 attacks.