LONDON Oct 5 Radical Islamist cleric Abu Hamza al-Masri failed on Friday in a last-ditch legal attempt to avoid extradition from Britain to the United States, where he faces terrorism charges.

Judges at the High Court in London dismissed his request for more medical tests that his lawyers said would prove he was unfit to be extradited, clearing the way for a handover.

The decision caps a long legal battle, which saw the cleric launch a fresh appeal in Britain last week after the European Court of Human Rights rejected his earlier bid to avoid being sent to the United States.