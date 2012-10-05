By Stephen Eisenhammer
LONDON Oct 5 Britain said it would seek to
extradite Islamist cleric Abu Hamza al-Masri to the United
States as soon as possible after the one-eyed radical preacher
failed in a last-ditch legal attempt to avoid deportation on
Friday.
Washington accuses the Egyptian-born 54-year-old of
supporting al Qaeda, aiding a kidnapping in Yemen and plotting
to open a U.S. training camp for militants.
Abu Hamza, who has a metal hook for a hand, also achieved
notoriety for praising the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the United
States.
Judges at the High Court in London dismissed his request to
delay the proceedings in order to allow him undergo more medical
tests that his lawyers said would prove he was unfit to be
extradited, clearing the way for an immediate handover.
"Extradition may proceed immediately," said Judge John
Thomas. Four other suspects have also lost their appeals against
extradition to the U.S.
Britain's Home Office (interior ministry) said in a
statement after the judgement: "We welcome the Court's decision
and are working to extradite these men as quickly as possible."
A crowd of about 100 people protested outside the court,
shouting "Free Abu Hamza" and holding banners reading "Stop
extraditions" and "democracy = hypocrisy."
Abu Hamza, who could be sent to an ultra-secure "Supermax"
prison with a sentence of more than 100 years, has argued that
he faces inhumane treatment in the United States.
The cleric was once a preacher at a North London mosque but
was later convicted in Britain of inciting murder and racial
hatred.
The decision caps a long legal battle, which saw him launch
a fresh appeal at the High Court last week after the European
Court of Human Rights rejected an earlier bid to avoid being
sent to the United States.
Abu Hamza was jailed for seven years in Britain and has been
fighting extradition since 2004.