Dec 4 The Church of England said it was in the process of filing shareholder resolutions on climate change at BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

"The resolution is intended to challenge the companies to run their businesses so that they participate constructively in the transition to a low carbon economy", The Church of England wrote in a blog. (bit.ly/1tUBUlN)

The Church said it chose BP and Shell because they have the biggest carbon footprints of all the companies listed on the London Stock Exchange.

The initiative is lead by CCLA Investment Management, which manages over 1.5 billion pounds ($2.35 billion) of Church of England money in the CBF Church of England funds.

The Church said supporters of the resolution include the 150 billion pound Local Authorities Pension Fund Forum, CCLA Investment Management, the Methodist church and Rathbone Green Bank.

The Church said it was hopeful that "a large proportion of other shareholders will agree when it comes to the vote at the BP and Shell annual general meetings next spring".

The Church of England, mother church of the world's 80 million Anglicans, holds total investments worth about 8 billion pounds ($13 billion) that are used to pay clergy pensions and fund the church's work.

Some is invested in funds but the church also has direct investments of more than 10 million pounds in Shell, BP , Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton.

Shell said it was aware of the resolution but did not want to comment further. BP was not immediately available. ($1 = 0.6381 pounds) (Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Dan Grebler)