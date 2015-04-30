April 30 The Church Commissioners and the Church
of England Pensions Board said they have divested 12 million
pounds ($18.42 million) from their investments in thermal coal
and tar sands companies as part of an initiative aimed at
promoting transition to a low carbon economy.
The Church Commissioners also said they would adopt the new
climate change policy recommended by the Church's Ethical
Investment Advisory Group (EIAG) that sets out how the three
national investing bodies (NIBs) will support the transition to
a low-carbon economy.
"The Church has a moral responsibility to speak and act
on both environmental stewardship and justice for the world's
poor who are most vulnerable to climate change", said Reverend
Canon Professor Richard Burridge, deputy chair of the EIAG.
"This responsibility encompasses not only the Church's own
work to reduce our own carbon footprint, but also how the
Church's money is invested and how we engage with companies on
this vital issue".
Under the policy, no investments will be made in any company
in which more than 10 percent of its revenues are derived from
the extraction of thermal coal or the production of oil from oil
sands on the basis that such companies are unlikely to be able
to assist with the transition to a low-carbon economy. (bit.ly/1JEigYc)
The three NIBs have also decided to increase
their low-carbon investments subject to such investments meeting
their risk and return criteria over the long term.
The Church of England, mother church of the world's 80
million Anglicans, holds total investments worth about 8 billion
pounds ($13 billion) are used to pay clergy pensions and fund
the church's work.
Some is invested in funds, but the church also has direct
investments of more than 10 million pounds in Royal Shell
, BP Plc, Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton
.
Last December, the Church of England had said it was in the
process of filing shareholder resolutions on climate change at
BP and Royal Dutch Shell.
Earlier in the month, BP shareholders voted overwhelmingly
to publish regular updates on how the company's strategies were
affecting climate change from next year, making it one of the
first global oil companies to disclose such details.
($1 = 0.6516 pounds)
(Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie
Adler)