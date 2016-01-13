LONDON Jan 13 CMC Markets said on Wednesday it
will float early next month on the London Stock Exchange in a
widely anticipated move by the British financial spreadbetting
firm.
CMC was founded in 1989 by Peter Cruddas and operates in 14
countries, and reported a net operating income of 78.9 million
pounds for the six months ending 30 Sept. 2015.
The company said it is expected to raise gross primary
proceeds of about 17 million pounds to meed stock market
admission and staff incentive plan costs.
"Bringing CMC to the public markets will enable us to
continue to grow our global brand, build our client base,
attract and retain employees and enhance our ability to enable
retail traders around the world to trade," Cruddas, who is also
CMC chief executive, said in a statement.
As part of the float, CMC is offering "eligible clients" the
opportunity to participate.
(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Sinead Cruise)