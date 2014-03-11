(Repeats to additional subscribers, no change to text)

LONDON, March 11 Co-op Group's Chief Executive Euan Sutherland tendered his resignation on Monday morning, saying the member-owned group was "ungovernable" and in need of major reform, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The board of the group, which spans supermarkets to banks, held a emergency meeting on Monday evening to discuss Sutherland's move, the source said, during which they agreed to put forward reforms including the establishment of a new board led by an independent chairman.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Brenda Goh)