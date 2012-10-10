* Company to drill off coast of northern England
* Says major step in development of CCS network
* Project to assess viability of storing CO2 in porous rock
LONDON, Oct 10 Britain's National Grid Plc
is to drill off the coast of Yorkshire in northern
England in an attempt to find a suitable site to store carbon
dioxide (CO2) emissions, giving a boost to a technology tipped
to help the UK meet its climate targets.
"This drilling operation is a major step forward in the
development of a long-term, large-scale CCS (carbon capture and
storage) cluster of transportation networks and storage
facilities in the UK," Jim Ward, National Grid's head of CCS,
said on Wednesday.
The UK has a target to slash greenhouse gas emissions by 80
percent below 1990 levels by 2050 and the government sees CCS,
which collects carbon emissions from power generators and stores
them underground, as a key component to achieving this goal.
National Grid and its partner, the Energy Technologies
Institute (ETI), a joint industry and government body, said the
drilling would help assess the viability of storing carbon
dioxide in a porous rock formation, rather than in a depleted
oil or gas reserve, under the sea.
The project would be complementary to other efforts to find
a solution to carbon emissions.
Britain has a 1 billion pound ($1.6 billion) competition to
help fund demonstration projects for CCS technologies, which it
said has attracted the interest of 16 companies, including
National Grid, as well as Centrica Plc and SSE Plc
.
The government has not specified which projects have been
entered for the competition, but National Grid is working as
part of the consortiums for five CCS projects proposed in the
UK, according to its website.
Three of these projects, two of which aim to capture
emissions at gas-fired power plants and one at a coal power
station, are based in Yorkshire.
The winner or winners of the government scheme are expected
to be announced by the end of the year.