LONDON, March 14 One unit at RWE npower's huge 1,500-megawatt (MW) Aberthaw coal-fired power plant in Britain remained offline on Wednesday after a fault on a local electricity substation, the operator and National Grid said.

"Unit 9 at Aberthaw began generating again (after the incident), while unit 8 remains out of service while the incident is investigated," a spokesman for National Grid said.

Unit 8 has an installed capacity of 545 MW.

Just after 1900 GMT on Tuesday a double fault occurred on a piece of equipment which conducts electricity, called the busbar, at National Grid's Aberthaw substation.

National Grid requested two units at the adjacent coal plant to be switched off to prevent overloading circuits in the area.

Engineers remain on site to return the substation to normal service, National Grid said.