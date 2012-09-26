* Relicensing plant could extend lifetime by at least 10 yrs
* E.ON biomass conversion planned to run until end 2015
LONDON, Sept 26 The British unit of German
utility RWE on Wednesday submitted applications for
permits to allow its Tilbury coal-fired power plant, which it
has turned into a biomass station, run beyond a closure date set
by EU environmental law.
The Tilbury plant in Essex east of London is expected to
race through operating hours allocated under the EU's Large
Combustion Plant Directive (LCPD) by the end of 2013 at the
latest, but re-licensing the station as a biomass plant would
extend its lifetime by at least 10 years.
"With the viewpoint that we are going to run out (of
allocated hours), it's important that we start making those
planning (applications) now so that the county council and the
Environment Agency can determine them and then we can look at
that plant moving forward post closure under LCPD," a
spokeswoman for RWE npower said.
Obtaining new environmental and planning licences for the
biomass plant is expected to take around 9 months, meaning that
the station is expected to shut down for a period between when
its LCPD allocated hours run out and when it can resume
operations under the new permits, if they are given.
RWE npower said it was too soon to give a potential start
date for the re-licensed plant or to comment on investments
needed to upgrade the plant to fit new permit requirements.
If the plant receives new permits it will be able to operate
until at least 2023 under EU law restricting emissions of
climate-warming gases and pollution from power plants.
RWE npower opened the converted Tilbury plant in January,
before a fire that ripped through the site closed it for four
months until June.
Rival utility E.ON is also planning to convert one 500-MW
unit at its Ironbridge coal plant to biomass early next year.
A spokesman said the current plan was for the plant to
operate until the end of 2015 or until its LCPD allocated hours
are used up, whichever comes first.