By Karolin Schaps
KNOTTINGLEY, England, Oct. 17 A short drive
across Britain's gritty former industrial heartland of south
Yorkshire separates the past and the possible future of its once
mighty coal industry.
Kellingley colliery's winding towers loom over modest
streets of row houses, lined with "For Sale" signs. The mine is
likely to shut soon because it is losing money - one of the last
three working underground pits in the country.
Down the road a new coal-fed power station is planned, using
cutting edge technology to pipe its harmful carbon emissions
underground out to under the seabed.
"We've got coal plants around us but they're closing
Kellingley because they can get it cheaper from God knows
where," said ex-coal miner Harry Malkin, 63, who worked in
Yorkshire pits for 20 years until the first closures under
Margaret Thatcher in the 1980s.
Supporters of the industry are counting on the British
government's drive to support Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS)
technology, which traps and buries underground polluting carbon.
One of these planned CCS projects is the 2-billion pound
(3.22 billion US dollar) White Rose plant proposed by Drax,
Alstom and BOC, named after the emblem of deeply proud
Yorkshire.
The White Rose power plant could "in principle" burn
domestic British coal, but the developers have not yet decided
on the project's fuel procurement, a spokesman for Drax said.
"The future for British coal is if we get on with carbon
capture and storage with coal," said Tony Lodge, research fellow
at the London-based Centre for Policy Studies, founded in 1974
by Margaret Thatcher.
"That means there is a future for the British industry; it
won't be particularly massive but it will be the retention of
perhaps 10 million tonnes a year of output."
At its peak in 1913, Britain's coal industry produced 292
million tonnes per year. Last year it was just 13 million
tonnes.
Britain's climate change commitments mean its polluting
coal-fired power plants will shut down by the early 2020s but a
government drive for cleaner fossil fuel plants by applying CCS
technology offers a glimmer of hope for coal producers.
If CCS does take off, Britain's deep mines will need to find
a way to cut production costs. They are in fierce competition
with cheaper suppliers from Colombia, Russia and the United
States, where shale gas has displaced coal.
Britain's coal industry is urging the government to require
domestically-produced coal to be used in future CCS plants.
Today, coal-fired power stations still produce nearly a
third of Britain's electricity. But it now imports 49.4 million
tonnes of coal annually, or 82 percent of its annual coal needs,
compared with 51 percent only 10 years ago. A growing share of
imports comes from Russia.
PIT CLOSURES
Mine owner UK Coal, in administration since last year, is
negotiating a managed closure with the government and private
lenders that will affect 1,300 workers.
But Britain's coal industry is hoping more private investors
could step in to help running some of the remaining mines, and a
cleaner future for coal could also keep the industry alive.
The government will spend up to one billion pounds to carry
out engineering studies for White Rose and a second CCS project
at a gas-fired power station at Peterhead in Scotland, two of a
handful of projects that still look viable.
However, even a small glimmer of hope for Britain's coal in
the future energy mix will unlikely prevent the loss of jobs at
underground mines.
At its peak, Britain's coal industry employed 1.2 million
workers in nearly 3,000 pits. Once UK Coal closes its
underground mines, only one deep mine will be left at Hatfield
in south Yorkshire, and a number of open-cast mines.
Ex-miner Malkin now makes his living from the past, selling
his images of the glory days.
"The Kellingley closure is the last nail in the coffin," he
said.
