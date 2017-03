LONDON, March 6 Utility RWE will shut down its Didcot A coal-fired power plant in Britain permanently at 1400 GMT on March 22 as the plant's operating hours expire, the company said on Wednesday.

"Based on current generation forecasts it is expected that Didcot A coal fired Power Station will cease generation at 14:00 on Friday 22 March 2013," the utility said in a market message, adding that the date could still change.