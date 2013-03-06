* Coal plant to run out of hours allocated under EU law

* Series of old UK plants to shut down over next years

LONDON, March 6 Utility RWE will shut down its 2,000-megawatt Didcot A coal-fired power plant in Britain permanently at 1400 GMT on March 22 as the plant's operating hours expire, the company said on Wednesday.

"Based on current generation forecasts it is expected that Didcot A coal fired Power Station will cease generation at 14:00 on Friday 22 March 2013," the utility said in a market message, adding the date could still change.

The huge plant's generation time has been limited under an EU law that compels highly polluting power plants to close by the end of 2015, or after 20,000 operating hours from January 2008, unless they are fitted with emissions reducing equipment.

A number of UK coal-fired power plants will close down this year as they run out of allocated hours. The start of a British carbon tax from April 1 will reduce the economic viability of coal plants.

Most time-limited coal plants have been racing through allocated hours this winter as profits from generating electricity by burning coal have been substantially higher than those from burning gas.

Cheap coal supply and low carbon prices have made it more attractive to burn coal in power plants, pushing the use of coal to a 16-year high in 2012.

Britain faces a severe electricity capacity crunch by the middle of this decade as further old and polluting plants shut down, a trend which the head of Britain's energy regulator said will cause a rise in energy bills.