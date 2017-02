May 20 Britain's Rugeley coal power plant will close by the end of June 2016 because of worsening conditions for coal generation, operator Engie said on Friday.

The 1 gigawatt plant in the West Midlands county of Staffordshire is jointly owned by French power and gas group Engie and Mitsui & Co and can provide enough electricity to power one million homes.

(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic in Milan; Editing by David Goodman)