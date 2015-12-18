LONDON Dec 18 UK Coal closed Britain's last
deep-cast coal mine Kellingley Colliery on Friday, 50 years
after it opened.
The closure of the North Yorkshire mine marks the end of an
era, given Britain's coal industry was at the heart of its
economic growth in the early 20th century, when it employed some
1.2 million people at nearly 3,000 collieries.
Around 450 jobs are expected to be lost in the closure.
Underground coal mining has become unprofitable in Britain,
however, because of fierce competition from cheaper markets such
as Colombia and Russia, falling domestic demand and a government
drive away from carbon-intensive coal power generation.
UK Coal was placed into administration in 2013 after
struggling with rising costs, hefty pension liabilities and
strong competition from cheaper coal imports.
At the same time, a government push to move away from coal
in Britain's energy mix, has also been a blow to the industry.
Last month it announced plans to close its coal-fired power
plants by 2025, becoming the first major economy to put a date
on shutting coal plants to curb carbon emissions.
Coal-fired power plants provided around one-third of
Britain's electricity last year but many of its aging plants are
due to close over the next decade due to tightening European
Union environmental standards and as weak electricity prices
make them uneconomical.
(Reporting by Sarah McFarlane, editing by David Evans)