LONDON Dec 8 SSE's Ferrybridge coal
plant in Yorkshire, Britain, will return to full service early
next year following a fire this summer which damaged two power
generation units, the firm said on Monday.
One 490-megawatt (MW) unit at the plant, called Unit 3,
returned to service on Oct. 29 but another 490-MW unit, Unit 4,
experienced more significant damage and was not expected to
return to service this financial year.
However, SSE said the Environment Agency had approved the
recommissioning of Unit 4 and it will begin commissioning on
Wednesday, ahead of a formal return to service in early 2015.
"In order to remain within the required emissions limits,
SSE will operate Unit 4 at a lower output than its maximum
capacity of 490 MW. As a result, only 400 MW has initially been
made available to market," SSE said.
A fire on July 31 affected the units' flue gas
desulphurisation absorbers, both of which were on planned
outages.
(Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Jason Neely)