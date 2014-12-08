LONDON Dec 8 SSE's Ferrybridge coal plant in Yorkshire, Britain, will return to full service early next year following a fire this summer which damaged two power generation units, the firm said on Monday.

One 490-megawatt (MW) unit at the plant, called Unit 3, returned to service on Oct. 29 but another 490-MW unit, Unit 4, experienced more significant damage and was not expected to return to service this financial year.

However, SSE said the Environment Agency had approved the recommissioning of Unit 4 and it will begin commissioning on Wednesday, ahead of a formal return to service in early 2015.

"In order to remain within the required emissions limits, SSE will operate Unit 4 at a lower output than its maximum capacity of 490 MW. As a result, only 400 MW has initially been made available to market," SSE said.

A fire on July 31 affected the units' flue gas desulphurisation absorbers, both of which were on planned outages.

