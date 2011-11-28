Nov 28 Britain's coalition government was set on Tuesday to announce lower growth figures and its plans to get the economy moving again.

Following are key events since Conservative-led coalition took power 18 months ago.

May 11, 2010 - Third-placed Liberal Democrats agree to join the Conservatives in Britain's first coalition government since World War Two, bringing an end to 13 years of Labour rule.

May 24 - Finance minister George Osborne and Lib Dem Treasury minister David Laws unveil 6.2 billion pounds of spending cuts for 2010/11, soothing investor worries over a record budget deficit, but fanning fears that Britain's economic recovery could stall.

May 29 - Laws resigns after it emerges that he claimed tens of thousands of pounds in expenses for rent which he passed on to his partner, who was his landlord. Fellow Lib Dem Danny Alexander replaces him.

June 11 - Conservative Prime Minister David Cameron's first trip to meet British troops in Afghanistan. The coalition subsequently says it wants combat forces home by 2015.

June 16 - Osborne says the coalition will give the Bank of England overall responsibility for financial regulation.

June 22 - Coalition produces the harshest budget in a generation, slashing spending, raising value-added tax and slapping a levy on banks to cut a record deficit.

Oct. 20 - In a spending review, Britain announces a cost-cutting drive which will total 80 billion pounds and raise the retirement age.

Nov. 10 - Thousands of students protest in London against government plans to raise the cap on university tuition fees almost threefold to 9,000 pounds a year. The Conservative Party's headquarters is attacked.

Dec. 9 - Protesters attack government buildings and damage a car carrying Prince Charles, in more protests after parliament votes to raise fees paid by university students. Less than half the 57 Liberal Democrat lawmakers voted in favour of the rise.

Dec. 21 - Lib Dem Business Secretary Vince Cable is caught on tape saying he is declaring war on Rupert Murdoch, who is seeking approval for a merger deal. Cameron strips Cable of his media sector brief, but keeps him in the cabinet.

Jan. 21, 2011 - Cameron's media chief Andy Coulson resigns over allegations of phone hacking at the newspaper he used to edit, raising questions over the prime minister's judgement.

Jan. 25 - Official data shows the British economy contracted in the final three months of 2010, shocking markets and fuelling criticism of the coalition's austerity plan.

March 18 - Cameron says he will send jets to enforce a U.N. no-fly zone over Libya as rebels try to topple Muammar Gaddafi.

March 26 - More than a quarter of a million march against government cuts in a union-organised protest marred by small pockets of violence and attacks on banks and luxury stores.

May 5 - Britons reject a Lib Dem-sponsored referendum on changing the electoral system to "alternative vote" from first-past-the-post. The party take a beating in local elections.

August - More than 2,800 people were arrested after a protest over a fatal shooting by police on Aug. 4 prompted rioting and looting in the poor London district of Tottenham.

-- The violence spread through London, Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool and other English cities. The riots, in which five people were killed, badly damaged Britain's reputation for stability months before London hosts the 2012 Olympics.

-- Cameron rules out easing the spending cuts which some critics on the left say have fuelled tensions in the cities.

Sept. 15 - Cameron and French President Nicolas Sarkozy land in Libya to a heroes' welcome after the fall of the Libyan capital, Tripoli to the National Transitional Council.

Oct. 14 - Cameron appoints Conservative Philip Hammond as new defence secretary, after the resignation of Liam Fox.

-- Fox resigned earlier following a scandal over his close ties to a businessman who posed as his unofficial adviser.

Oct. 24 - Parliament rejects a call for a national referendum on European Union membership, despite a large-scale rebellion against Cameron by lawmakers who want to opt out.

-- Cameron had ordered his party to vote against the motion, arguing that Britain needs a strong voice in Europe to safeguard British trade and financial interests as euro zone leaders try to fix a sovereign debt crisis.

Nov. 29 - Finance Minister George Osborne presents his autumn statement to parliament.

Nov. 30 - More than two million workers are set to strike. Members of some 30 public service unions backed the stoppage over plans to make them and work longer for their pensions. (Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)