By Michael Holden
LONDON, Oct 18 At the secluded country house
where the country's top computer scientists cracked the
"unbreakable" Nazi Enigma code, a key factor in victory in World
War Two, Britain has begun a hunt to find new cyber spies from
the "X-Box" generation.
Foreign Secretary William Hague said the government was
looking for up to 100 apprentices for Britain's intelligence
agencies to emulate the men and women who worked at Bletchley
Park, the former code-breaking centre just north of London and
once the most secret place in Britain.
"Today we are not at war, but I see evidence every day of
deliberate, organised attacks against intellectual property and
government networks in the United Kingdom from cyber criminals
or foreign actors," Hague said.
"It will be the young innovators of this generation who will
help keep our country safe in years to come against threats
which are every bit as serious as some of those confronted in
the Second World War."
In 2012, Jonathan Evans, Director-General of the MI5
domestic spy agency, warned of "industrial-scale" cyber
espionage and theft against Britain and cited the case of an
unnamed London-listed company which lost 800 million pounds
($1.24 billion) as the result of a state cyber attack from
abroad.
The apprenticeship scheme aims to recruit talented potential
code-breakers and computer scientists from school pupils and
university students mainly to the Government Communications
Headquarters (GCHQ), the state eavesdropping service.
The Foreign Office said they wanted to tap into the "X-Box"
generation who had grown up in a world of social media and
interactive computer gaming.
SECRET SITE SAVED
Hague also announced a 480,000-pound donation to help secure
the future of Bletchley, whose existence only became public
knowledge in the 1970s when its role in the war was revealed.
The cryptographers who worked at the site are credited with
helping to shorten World War Two by up to two years and save
countless lives by deciphering around 3,000 German military
messages a day.
It was here that a team working under mathematician Alan
Turing cracked the Enigma code, which the Germans regarded as
unbreakable, while scientists also designed and developed
Colossus, a truck-sized machine which was one of the world's
first programmable electronic computers.
But after the war Prime Minister Winston Churchill ordered
that the Colossus computers and 200 Bombe machines, used to
crack the Enigma code, be destroyed to keep them secret from the
Soviet Union, and the unheated, spartan huts where the
code-breakers worked fell into a state of disrepair.
The grant announced on Thursday will allow Bletchley to
unlock another 5 million pounds in Heritage Lottery Funding to
protect the facilities and allow more of what it did to be
exhibited to the public.
"Without the code-breaking geniuses of Bletchley Park our
country would have been at a devastating disadvantage during the
war," Hague said. "And without the men and women of GCHQ and our
other intelligence agencies we could not protect Britain today."