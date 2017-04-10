LONDON, April 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Two major cafe chains on Monday cut the price of a coffee for drinkers who bring their own cups in a bid to tackle the waste caused by disposable cardboard cups and help the environment.

To mark UK Coffee Week, sandwich chain Pret A Manger and the French bakery Paul both promised discounts to any customers who bring in their own reusable cup and order a hot drink.

Pret customers can get 25 pence ($0.30) off their drink at any Pret in the London area, while the new "Paul Cares policy" is awarding a 10 pence discount at its United Kingdom locations.

The move comes as environmental campaigners put pressure on coffee chains to prioritise recycling with research showing an estimated 2.5 billion paper coffee cups thrown away in Britain each year, most of which are not recycled.

"'Paul Cares' is our way of demonstrating our commitment to a passion we share with our customers which goes beyond the cup — lightening the environmental footprint of all we welcome through our doors," Paul's UK CEO Jean-Michel Orieux said in a statement.

Orieux said the reusable cup discount will be a permanent fixture at Paul's UK stores and the chain also relaunched reusable cups available for purchase.

Pret's trial will run until the end of April and will then be reviewed, a spokesman said.

Starbucks already gives customers with personal cups a discount and met a target for five percent of all drinks to be served in personal tumblers by 2005.

UK Coffee Week, which runs until Sunday, is a fundraising initiative in which participating stores raise money for Project Waterfall, which aims to bring clean water facilities to coffee-growing communities around the world.

($1 = 0.8055 pounds) (Editing by Belinda Goldsmith; )