UPDATE 3-France's Fillon under fire as party chiefs bring forward crisis meeting
* Conservative candidate says he has most ambitious programme
LONDON Dec 21 Veteran sports broadcaster David Coleman, who covered 11 Olympic Games and six soccer World Cups for the BBC, has died after a short illness at the age of 87, the corporation said on Saturday.
Coleman presented some of British television's leading sporting programmes, including Grandstand and Sportsnight, and was the host of the Question of Sport quiz show for 18 years.
He was awarded an OBE in 1992 and retired from the BBC in 2000.
BBC Director General Tony Hall said Coleman was one of Britain's most respected broadcasters.
"Generations grew up listening to his distinctive and knowledgeable commentary," he added in a statement. "Whether presenting, commentating or offering analysis, he set the standard for all today's sports broadcasters." (Reporting by Stephen Addison; Editing by Alison Williams)
* Conservative candidate says he has most ambitious programme
ISTANBUL/BERLIN, March 4 Turkey said on Saturday it would keep holding rallies in Germany and the Netherlands to urge Turks living there to back a vote to boost President Tayyip Erdogan's powers, despite opposition from authorities in both countries.
WASHINGTON - A spokesman for Barack Obama rejects claims by U.S. President Donald Trump that the then-president had wiretapped Trump in October during the late stages of the presidential election campaign, saying it was "simply false." (USA-TRUMP/OBAMA (UPDATE 8, PIX, TV), moved, by David Shepardson, 917 words)