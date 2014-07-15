(Adds BBC comment)
LONDON, July 15 BBC journalists and technicians
have voted to strike on the first day of the Commonwealth Games
in Glasgow over pay disputes and job losses.
National Union of Journalists (NUJ) members voted, with 77.2
percent in favour of taking strike action during the opening
ceremony of the Games on July 23. Turnout was 46.6 percent.
"The decisive turnout and result clearly demonstrates that
journalists across the BBC are not prepared to put up with
paltry pay deals any longer, while those running the corporation
continue to enjoy their lavish salary and perks," said Michelle
Stanistreet, NUJ general secretary.
The walkout, which will also involve members of the BECTU
and Unite unions, will start at midday on 23 July and last for
12 hours.
A BBC spokesperson said: "We will do all we can to bring our
audience uninterrupted coverage of the Commonwealth Games. In
the meantime we will continue to speak to the unions in an
attempt to resolve this dispute."
"However we have already made an improved offer and we are
mindful that across the BBC we need to make significant savings
and deliver more for less."
(Reporting by Tess Little; editing by Stephen Addison)