LONDON, July 26 John Lewis Britain's biggest department store group, on Friday appointed Waitrose managing director Mark Price as its new deputy chairman.

Price will continue as managing director of the upmarket grocer, which is part of the employee-owned John Lewis Partnership, and one of Britain's fastest growing grocers, the company said.

John Lewis has traditionally been seen as a bellwether retailer and has outperformed the wider market for about three years.

Price has been with the John Lewis Partnership since 1982 and was appointed Waitrose's managing director in April 2007.

Earlier on Friday John Lewis said sales at its department stores fell 1.2 percent in the week to July 20, hit by the recent hot weather in Britain.