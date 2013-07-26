LONDON, July 26 John Lewis Partnership
Britain's biggest department store group, on Friday
appointed Waitrose managing director Mark Price as its new
deputy chairman.
Price will continue as managing director of the upmarket
grocer, which is part of the employee-owned John Lewis
Partnership, and one of Britain's fastest growing grocers, the
company said.
John Lewis has traditionally been seen as a bellwether
retailer and has outperformed the wider market for about three
years.
Price has been with the John Lewis Partnership since 1982
and was appointed Waitrose's managing director in April 2007.
Earlier on Friday John Lewis said sales at its department
stores fell 1.2 percent in the week to July 20, hit by the
recent hot weather in Britain.