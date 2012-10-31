LONDON Oct 31 A UK parliamentary committee has
invited executives from Starbucks Corp, Google Inc
and Amazon.com Inc to answer questions about
their tax practices, which allow them to make significant sales
in the UK, but pay little tax here.
The Public Accounts Committee asked senior officials from
the companies to address a hearing on Nov. 5, but a spokesman
said scheduling problems could mean the hearing might be held
later in November.
He said none of the companies had declined to attend in
principle.
Google said its representative, which the Committee
identified as UK Managing Director Matt Brittin, would be
travelling on this date and therefore would be unable to attend.
The company declined to say if Brittin would be available at
a later date.
"We comply with all the tax rules in the UK," a spokesperson
said.
Amazon and Starbucks did not return calls and emails seeking
comment. Spokespeople have responded to previous inquiries about
their tax affairs by saying the companies comply with tax rules
in all the countries where they operate.
Earlier this month, Reuters revealed that Starbucks had paid
only 8.6 million pounds of income taxes on 3.1 billion pounds of
sales since 1998, by reporting consistent losses, even as it
told investors the UK was a profitable market.
The report prompted a media storm and calls from lawmakers
for a probe of Starbucks by the tax authority. Prime Minster
David Cameron said last week in response to a question in
parliament about big companies paying little or no tax on UK
earnings that he was unhappy with the current situation.
Google has come under fire for routing sales to UK clients
via an Irish subsidiary, thereby avoiding UK income tax on any
profits made. Amazon bills its European customers from a
Luxembourg-based subsidiary.
European Union rules allow companies to sell into one EU
market from another.
Ireland and Luxembourg have tax regimes that allow companies
incur effective tax rates well below the headline UK rate of 24
percent.