MANCHESTER, England Oct 5 Britain must help the euro single currency zone in its hour of need but must also aim to claw back powers from the European Union when the time is right, Foreign Secretary William Hague said on Wednesday.

Britain's relationship with Europe has featured regularly at the eurosceptic Conservatives annual conference this week, ranging from gloating over the euro zone's woes to worrying about the economic impact it will have at home.

Conservative Prime Minister David Cameron has disappointed many in his centre-right party who wanted, but failed to get, a referendum on Britain's EU membership after coming to power in a coalition with the smaller Liberal Democrats last year.

Others complain that Cameron, a eurosceptic who nonetheless wants Britain to remain in the EU, has let the pro-Europe Lib Dems soften the government's attitude towards Europe.

"Fourteen years ago, I predicted that the euro zone would become a burning building with no exits," Hague told the Conservative conference in the northern English city of Manchester.

"But because the euro zone countries are our friends and neighbours, and because our prosperity and financial stability is tied with theirs, we must now support them in quenching the flames."

Finance minister George Osborne has repeatedly stressed how important a strong European economy is to Britain's struggling economic recovery. Europe is Britain's main trading partner and many British banks have exposure to the continent.

Britain is part of the EU but has stayed out of the single currency.

Figures on Wednesday showed Britain's economy grew by just 0.1 percent in the second quarter of this year - underlining the need for strong export demand to fill a void as the coalition tackles a record budget deficit.

Hague said EU membership had worked to Britain's advantage, citing a recent trade deal between the 27-nation bloc and South Korea, as well as co-operation in defence and foreign policy, including lobbying the United Nations for harder action against the Syrian authorities and helping rebels in Libya.

But the former party leader said the Conservatives must not lose sight of their long-held ambition to reduce the EU's influence over British domestic policies.

"The EU has more power in our national life than it should, and I believe as strongly as I ever have that when the right moments come this party should set out to reduce it," he said.

Defence Secretary Liam Fox dismissed calls for the European Union to play a greater role in defence and security issues.

"NATO must maintain its primacy in European defence because NATO is the alliance that keeps the United States in Europe," Fox told the conference. (Additional Reporting by Keith Weir; Editing by Maria Golovnina)