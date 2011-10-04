* Grant meets PM to discuss phone hacking
* Actor has appeared at all three of UK's main party
conferences
By Keith Weir
MANCHESTER, England, Oct 4 Actor Hugh Grant,
making a foray into British politics, said on Tuesday Prime
Minister David Cameron must make good on promises to clean up
the press after a phone-hacking scandal centred on Rupert
Murdoch's News Corp.
Grant, who suspects his mobile phone messages have been
intercepted by tabloid journalists, earlier met Cameron to press
his case for reform in the light of a scandal that has shaken
the British establishment.
"We had a sort of charm-off really," joked Grant, who played
the role of prime minister in the movie "Love Actually", when
asked about the meeting with Cameron at the Conservative Party's
annual conference in the northern English city of Manchester.
Cameron has appointed judge Brian Leveson to head an
independent inquiry into the media, its recommendations due to
come in a year.
"He did make all the right noises. Will he still be making
the right noises when Leveson reports?" Grant added at a packed
public meeting on the sidelines of the conference. "Nice man,
but we'll see."
Cameron's reputation has been tarnished by the phone-hacking
scandal involving Britain's now-defunct News of the World
tabloid, part of Rupert Murdoch's News Corp.
Cameron has been criticised for his decision to hire former
News of the World editor Andy Coulson as his communications
chief in 2007 -- accepting his assurances that he knew nothing
of phone-hacking that occurred under his editorship.
Coulson resigned as an aide to Cameron in January and police
arrested him in July on suspicion of corruption and trying to
intercept communications. He was freed on bail.
News Corp closed down the 168-year-old tabloid News of the
World in July and was forced to drop a multibillion dollar plan
to take full control of UK pay TV operator BSkyB after a
public outcry when it emerged journalists had hacked the phones
of murder victims as well as celebrities.
Grant has joined forces with campaign group Hacked Off to
lobby against the excesses of Britain's tabloid press and has
brought his film-star glamour to all three main party
conferences held in recent weeks.
Fringe meetings around the conferences are usually staid
events, but Grant was greeted by excited activists brandishing
cameras and mobile phones to snap his photo.
He accused tabloid newspapers of having a business model of
"privacy theft for profit" and attacked politicians for their
craven approach to Murdoch, whose support could help to swing
elections.
"Five successive governments licked the boots of one
particular media owner," he said.
