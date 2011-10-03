MANCHESTER, England Oct 3 Britain's government is looking into ways to get money directly to companies in a form of credit easing as bank lending was constrained, the country's finance minister George Osborne said on Monday.

"I have set the Treasury to work on ways to inject money directly into parts of the economy that need it such as small business," Osborne said in a speech at his party's conference.

"It is known as credit easing. It is another form of monetary activism," he said. "It is similar to the national loan guarantee scheme we talked about in opposition."

The chancellor also repeated that he would give the Bank of England the green light to engage in further quantitative easing if it decided to go for more asset purchases. (Reporting by Sven Egenter)