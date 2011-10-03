MANCHESTER, England Oct 3 Britain's government
is looking into ways to get money directly to companies in a
form of credit easing as bank lending was constrained, the
country's finance minister George Osborne said on Monday.
"I have set the Treasury to work on ways to inject money
directly into parts of the economy that need it such as small
business," Osborne said in a speech at his party's conference.
"It is known as credit easing. It is another form of
monetary activism," he said. "It is similar to the national loan
guarantee scheme we talked about in opposition."
The chancellor also repeated that he would give the Bank of
England the green light to engage in further quantitative easing
if it decided to go for more asset purchases.
(Reporting by Sven Egenter)