LONDON Oct 22 House building in Britain is
making its strongest recovery in more than 15 years, but supply
is still failing to keep pace with demand, according to the
Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors.
In the third quarter of this year, a net balance of 41
percent of surveyors reported a rise in privately-funded housing
projects. That was up from 31 percent in the second quarter and
the highest since the survey began in 1998.
The government is likely to seize on the survey as evidence
that its controversial "Help to Buy" mortgage subsidies are
boosting supply, and not just prices. But the industry body
reckons the sector is merely recovering from a low base and
still playing catch-up with the growth in household formation.
"While it's certainly good news that construction - and
especially house building - is finally on the rise right across
the UK, we are certainly not out of the woods yet," said the
institution's chief economist, Simon Rubinsohn.
"Critically, we're still way behind in terms of building
enough homes to meet the nation's growing housing need and
overall construction projects are at a historical low."
The construction industry was the part of the economy worst
hit by the financial crisis, and housing completions are still
running more than 40 percent below their early 2007 peak.
Britain has strict planning regulations and homebuilders
have blamed a scarcity of land for development as the main
obstacle to new building work.
The survey published on Tuesday also showed skill shortages
and difficulties in sourcing building materials, highlighting
the industry's relatively slow response to demand.
A shortage of affordable housing has become a major
political issue at a time when house prices are rising twice as
fast as inflation. Property prices in London are rising even
faster, at an annual rate of more than 10 percent, according to
the Office for National Statistics.
The opposition Labour party has pledged to double the
current rate of house building to more than 200,000 a year.
Economists believe the annual rate of household formation is
between 220,000 and 240,000.